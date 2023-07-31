New Home and Expansion for Street Angels

Street Angels has moved into a new home on the border of Wauwatosa and West Allis. Joining us today are the co-directors, Eva Welch and Shelly Sarasin to explain how the new location will help serve the community, their partnership with Kohler in building a Shower Bus, and how their helping meet Milwaukee's current state of homelessness. Since this time last year Street Angels has seen a 108% increase in the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Milwaukee and this new space allows for the intake of increased supplies and volunteer assistance. The new location provides office space, a welcoming volunteer area, and warehouse space to not only store and prepare supplies to be distributed, but also to park and store the soon to come Showers of Hope mobile shower trailer.

They have expanded their volunteer and donation hours and which can all be found on their website at StreetAngelsMKE.

