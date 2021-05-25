New Hard Seltzers for Summer!

Hard Seltzers have gained immense popularity over the past couple of years. Just in time for summer, you can restock your fridge with the new and refreshing Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzers! It comes in a 12-pack variety with four flavors: lemon, strawberry lemonade, pineapple lemonade, and mango lemonade. Mike’s Hard Lemonade Regional Marketing Manager, Anthony Addison, and Field Sales Manager, Angie Pawluczek, are here to share all the details about these summer seltzers. They will also discuss a light show that's happening at the Hoan Bridge this week.

If you’re looking to try the new Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer variety 12-pack, you can get $5 off two (2) 12-packs at most chains and independent retail locations. For more information, visit mikeshardseltzer.com.

Also, don’t forget to head downtown to see the Hoan Bridge light show from 8:30-8:45 p.m. The bridge will be lit up through Sunday, May 31st.