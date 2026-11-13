Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

New Glendale Restaurant Marks Opening with Giveaways, Ribbon Cutting

Dave's Hot Chicken
New Glendale Restaurant Marks Opening with Giveaways, Ribbon Cutting
Posted
Add TMJ4 as a Google Preferred Source

Dave’s Hot Chicken is bringing its signature Nashville-style heat to Glendale with a grand opening celebration on Friday, November 13. Guests can choose from tenders and sliders with seven spice levels, ranging from Not Hot all the way to the fiery Reaper, along with favorites like mac and cheese, fries, Hot Mozz and loaded shakes.

The celebration kicks off with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 guests to order will receive a gift card for their next visit, exclusive Dave’s merchandise and an entry for a chance to win free Dave’s for a year. Visit the new location at 5260 N. Port Washington Road.

Report a typo