New Flying Squirrel Ambassador

Did you know that we have flying squirrels right here in Wisconsin? Kim Banach and Ellen Munshower from the Wildlife In Need Center join the show today to discuss wildlife rehabilitation. The Wildlife In Need Center has answered over 10,000 phone calls from people seeking advice with wildlife issues. In addition, the organization admits approximately 3,000 animals annually. The center is run mostly by volunteers that operated 365 days a year.

Every year, the WINC hosts a public meet and greet called the Whooo Loves Wildlife event. The event takes place at the Wildlife In Need Center from 10:00am - 12:00pm on February 10th. They are located at W349S1480 Waterville Road in Oconomowoc. For more information, visit their website:helpingwildlife.org.