New Fashion Trends for Fall 2021!

With Faye’s
Posted at 10:11 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 11:11:42-04

Before we know it, it will be sweater weather! And this fall, fashion may look a bit different due to the pandemic. Faye’s has all your favorite fall trends at their new location in Brookfield! Joining us this morning is Owner Faye Wetzel! Faye will share some of her favorite fashion trends and special sales that her boutique has to offer.

Join in on the Faye’s Swap Meet fun! The stores have “exchanged” all their sale merchandise, meaning there are over 1,000 spring and summer pieces on sale from 30-75% off.

You can find Faye’s at the Sendik’s Towne Center in Brookfield, right next to Neroli Salon and Spa. Her other location is in the East Town Square in Mequon. Both stores are open Sundays from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

