Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

New Exploration Palette

with Merle Norman Cosmetics
Posted at 10:13 AM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 11:13:35-04

Merle Norman is excited to share their new exploration palette, featuring 12 gorgeous shades in both matte and metallic finishes. The palette is labeled with placement suggestions with 3 high-lights, 3 lids, 2 crease shades and 4 accent shades. It's super easy to use because you just apply the colors from left to right. The collection also includes 2 cheek palettes. Finish your new look with one of the 7 new tinted lip balms.

Debby Hagie joins us to discuss the products. Their May gift with purchase is available now! This gift includes charcoal exfoliating scrub, anti-aging dry oil serum, anti-aging eye treatment spf 15 and lip conditioner spf 15. It is free with the purchase of two or more Merle Norman Products. For more information please visit merlenormanstudio.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes