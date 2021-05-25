Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

New Documentary on Tulsa’s Race Massacre

Premieres This Weekend on the HISTORY Channel
Posted at 10:03 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 11:03:56-04

It’s been 100 years since one of the worst acts of racial violence in U.S. history, the Tulsa Race Massacre. Instead of forgetting this tragedy, award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson wants to commemorate the event with his two-hour documentary: Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre. Stanley joins us to discuss what went into this new documentary, in addition to the importance behind it.

The two-hour documentary premieres on Sunday, May 30 at 7 p.m. CT on The HISTORY Channel. Click here to watch the trailer.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019