New Documentary on Tulsa’s Race Massacre

It’s been 100 years since one of the worst acts of racial violence in U.S. history, the Tulsa Race Massacre. Instead of forgetting this tragedy, award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson wants to commemorate the event with his two-hour documentary: Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre. Stanley joins us to discuss what went into this new documentary, in addition to the importance behind it.

The two-hour documentary premieres on Sunday, May 30 at 7 p.m. CT on The HISTORY Channel. Click here to watch the trailer.