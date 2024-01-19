New Device is Helping Patients Make Strides with their Mobility

Do you have a mobility impairment? Cionic founder and CEO Jeremiah Robison explains how he founded the company in order to help people with mobility impairments to regain that mobility they once had. To accomplish this, he created the Cionic Neural Sleeve. The Cionic Neural Sleeve is an FDA-cleared product that is changing the lives of people with upper motor neuron conditions, and was even voted one of Time's Best Inventions of 2023.

Cionic Neural Sleeve user Patty Glatfelter has had multiple sclerosis for 37 years. Before using the sleeve, she couldn't walk 50 feet and had to rely on a walker, cane, and wheelchair. But, ever since she started using the Cionic Neural Sleeve, she has restored her ability to do many everyday things. For more information, visit cionic.com.