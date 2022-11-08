Watch Now
New Data on Living with Sensitive Skin

Dr. Weinstein Velez and Aveeno
Posted at 11:23 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 12:23:55-05

If you’ve ever felt like your sensitive skin can affect your emotions, or your emotions could affect the condition of your skin, guess what? You are right, and you’re not alone. A new trailblazing campaign is working to de-stigmatize conversations around skin sensitivity. Dr. Mara Weinstein Velez, a top doctor and leading expert in psych dermatology, will break down the latest findings from a study conducted by a leading skincare company. She will discuss consumer perceptions of their sensitivity and will share tips and advice on how to approach caring for sensitive skin.

