New Data of Smoking in 2025

In 2014, CVS Pharmacy became the first and only national chain drug retailer to stop selling cigarettes and tobacco products, setting a new industry standard. This bold move led to a reduction of 100 million fewer packs of cigarettes sold in the U.S. within the first year. CVS Health had also committed over $50 million to a powerful educational initiative aimed to help consumers quit smoking and to educate the public on the dangers of nicotine products. Through multiple consumer touchpoints, CVS Health continues to be a leader in supporting Americans during every step of their quitting journey, as Americans rely on the retailer for their health and health decisions. In fact, 85% of Americans live within five miles of a CVS Pharmacy location.

