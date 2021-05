Merle Norman Cosmetics is celebrating 90 beautiful years with a new special anniversary set! The "Beautiful Journey” palette has everything you need to capture the warmth of the summer sunset. Joining us today to share the new compact and offer summer beauty tips is Studio Owner Debby Hagie.

For more information, you can visit merlenorman.com. You can also visit any of the four Milwaukee area locations in Brookfield, Hales Corners, Oconomowoc, and West Bend.