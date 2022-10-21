New Comprehensive Headache & Migraine Clinic

Mind + Neurology is now open. The brand new comprehensive headache and migraine clinic, built and designed from the ground up for headache sufferers. They are providing the highest level of headache care with a double board certified Headache Neurologist. In addition, they are opening the first walk-in Headache Urgent Care in the country. More than 15,000 people in the metro Milwaukee area go to the Emergency Room every year for headaches. Mind + Neurology is providing state of the art treatment rooms and treatments customized for each patient. Co-founder and CEO, Aaron Hart gives us a tour of the new facility.

For more information, please visit www.mindplusclinic.com or call 1-888-585-7975

The clinic is located at

12200 Corporate Parkway Suite 400

Mequon, WI 53092