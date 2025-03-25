New Changes to Dual Enrollment Periods for 2025!

Big news for individuals who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid! The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has updated the enrollment periods for Dual Eligible beneficiaries in 2025. These changes impact when and how people can make adjustments to their healthcare plans.

What’s Changing?

Previously, enrollment periods for Dual Eligible individuals followed a specific schedule. Now, the rules have shifted, making it essential for beneficiaries to understand their options. Independent agent Sam Haan joins us to break down the key changes, explain what they mean for you, and answer your biggest questions.

