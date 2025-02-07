New Café Opens at Betty Brinn Museum

The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum in collaboration with exhibit sponsor Palermo’s Pizza is excited to unveil the newly renovated Palermo’s Pizza Factory & Café. This hands-on exhibit offers children an engaging, play-based learning experience that highlights the art and science of pizza-makincomplete with educational activities promoting math, literacy, and career exploration.

To mark the occasion, Betty Brinn Children’s Museum and Palermo’s Pizza will celebrate National Pizza Day (Sunday, February 9) by offering a coupon for a free Palermo’s Family of Brands Frozen Pizza to every family visiting the Museum that day. Don't miss out on this tasty and educational celebration!