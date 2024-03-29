New Book Written by John Wayne Gacy's Death Row Attorney

As Gacy’s final death row lawyer in 1993-1994, Karen Conti spent countless hours with him and got to know him. She has some insights on how he became the evil killer that he was and have new theories about additonal victims and co-conspirators who helped him commit these crimes. The book is also features empowerment and how as Gacy’s only female attorney, she was able to use her gender to my advantage.

Karen's book, Killing Time with John Wayne Gacy: Defending America’s Most Evil Serial Killer on Death Row, is available at Barnes and Noble, Walmart, Books a Million, and can also be found on Amazon. For more information about Karen or to find out when her next book signing is, visit her website at karenconti.com.

