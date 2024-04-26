New Book Release in the Howl the Owl Series

“Howl is Thankful for Kidney Donation” is the 10th book in the Howl the Owl series and focuses on pediatric kidney transplant and living kidney donation. Howl’s friend Jeanie is not well and needs a new kidney, so Howl and his friends join in to help search for a living donor. Howl is excited for his friend to get better as he helps her prepare for her lifesaving transplant. Author Brenda Cortez joins the show to tell us why many of her books are about organ donation because she is a living kidney donor. For this book, Brenda invited her friend, Jean Sime – a kidney recipient from a living donor, to co-write the story. The character, Jeanie, who is Howl’s friend, is based on her, although she wasn’t a pediatric patient.

Brenda and Jean's book is titled "Howl is Thankful for Kidney Donation" and can be found on their website at howltheowl.com.