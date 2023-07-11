Director Doug LaValliere and Producer Judy Simonds tell us about their new award-winning documentary.

“Taking the City By Storm: The Birth of Milwaukee’s Punk Scene”, is a documentary focusing on the progression of Milwaukee’s proto-punk, punk, new wave and alternative music scene from 1975 to 1985. It is a "slice of life" documentary following the ups and downs of the early pioneers of the scene during those exciting & turbulent years. A deep-rooted Midwestern blue collar work ethic influenced club owners and musicians, which led to the prolific production of DIY 45 and LP records.

You can catch the new documentary at the Avalon Atmospheric Theater on Sunday, August 13 at 3:30pm. Tickets still available for Sunday's showing, but are selling out fast, so hurry!!