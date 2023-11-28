New and Exciting Gifts for the Holidays Plus Dickens of a Village

If you're looking for a unique way to gift an item that offers hours of enjoyment, or is a nice decoration for the yard, then look no further! Scott Fisher is sharing the best kites that Gift of Wings has to offer and amazing events that you can check out for some holiday fun!

There are also great event to get you into the holiday spirit! Make sure to stop by their Greendale store on Friday, December 1st from 4pm to 9pm, Santa will be there! He will also be making a visit on Saturday, December 16th from 1-4pm. With Santa and Anne Marie Pierce's help, the Village of Greendale is able to kick off their amazing Dickens of a Village tradition in the Historic Downtown. Checking out the great event means you get to hang out with Santa AND get to try out the best ice cream in Greendale.

If you can't make it to that, there will be a Cool Fool Kite Festival and Ice Carvings by the Quiet Ice Carvers in Veterans Park on New Years Day! Starting at 11am and going until 5pm, there will be FREE hot chocolate, coffee, and snacks!

Make sure to stop by these awesome events for some holiday fun, and a Gift of Wings location to find the perfect gift.

Franklin location is off of Hyw 100 and 1 block north of Hyw 36 and the Greendale location is in the Greendale Village on Broad Street! Otherwise call (414)712-8306 or visit giftofwings.com for more information!