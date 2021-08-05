New and Exciting Fun at the Faire!

We’re only halfway through the summer, so there’s still time to check out The Bristol Renaissance Faire! Whether you’re interested in jousting tournaments, food, or drinks, the Faire has something for everyone! Joining us today is Grace Miller, the Cooke and Quarter Master of the Order of Camelot, and she will tell us what’s in store at the Faire this summer.

The Bristol Renaissance Faire is just west of I-94's Russell Road exit, near Kenosha! The Faire is open Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., from July 10 through September 6. Tickets are $29.95 for adults, $11.50 for children ages 5-12, and children 4 and under are admitted free. Skip the box office lines and save some money today! Stop by any participating Menard's location to buy discounted tickets or visit RENFAIR.com.

You can also join the e-mail list at RENFAIR.com and receive a $3 coupon for admission to any day of the 2021 Faire season!