Never Miss Kickoff: Helping Fans Find the Game

Football season is here, but finding the right game isn’t always as simple as turning on the TV. With more NFL and college football games spread across traditional channels and streaming platforms, fans can easily miss the action.

Spectrum Communications Manager Chris Caporale joins The Morning Blend to share how Spectrum TV and the Xumo Stream Box make game-day viewing easier. From voice-activated search features to access across multiple devices, Spectrum aims to simplify the process of finding your favorite team. Viewers will also learn about watching multiple games, pausing live TV, and recording key matchups so they never miss a big play. Whether you're cheering for the Packers or hosting friends for football Sunday, Spectrum offers tools to help fans stay connected to the action all season long.