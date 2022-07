Less than 150,000 people in the US suffer from nephropathy, a rare chronic autoimmune disease that affects the kidneys. The rarity of this disease leaves patients and their families feeling isolated and unsupported. Here to talk to us about resources to diagnose it and treat it is Andrew Udell from Calliditas Therapeutics and Judy Akin, a nephropathy patient and advocate. We'll hear about their experience and treatments available.

