Need Help Getting Your House Ready To Sell?

Missy Buttrum is back from HomeWire Realty/Team Bliss. She will be talking specifically to people who want to sell but don't feel their home is ready. Maybe you don't have the money to fix up your home. Buttrum's BLISS IT partnership may be the solution for your unsellable home. Miss joins us to discuss the program. Missy can offer you a free analysis. Call her or email her.

Missy Buttrum

262-227-7064

missy@homewire.com

www.homewire.com

