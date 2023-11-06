Need Help Deciding if your Current Health Care Plan is Right for You?

Nikki Johnson, Senior Advisor at FHK Insurance Services is back to talk to us all about what you should know for Medicare's Annual Enrollment period and ACA (Affordable Care Act)! FHK Insurance Services, a local insurance agency is one of the largest independent agencies in your viewing area that specializes in Medicare Insurance including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplements and Medicare Part D Plans. They also help clients who don’t qualify for Medicare and/or are not covered by their employer’s health insurance, by offering ACA Insurance Plans. The deadline to sign up for Medicare Insurance is December 7th and the deadline to sign up for an ACA Insurance plan is December 15th, and both will take effect January 1, 2024. FHK can help review your current plan, and more often than not find you better coverage that costs less!

FHK takes pride in helping their customers by listening and determining their client's health care needs and concerns. They provide clients with a comparison of the various plans with the best-suited coverage to choose from, saving you time and in most cases money. And the best news is, the cost of the insurance plans, are the same as if you would call the insurance companies directly yourself.

Plus, you’ll have a dedicated team to assist you throughout the year,

If you need help or have any questions about your current Medicare Insurance or ACA Insurance, or are new to either, and need help comparing plans being offered for 2024, they should call FHK at 414-228-7555 or visiting FHKInsurance.com.

