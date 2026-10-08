Need a Spa Getaway? This Green Lake Wellness Center has the TLC for you

We all love a good spa day but, Rebecca Van Scyoc, founder of Solara Aevum Wellness & Aesthetics with her husband John Wood, says that the benefits go beyond the surface.

Scyoc and Wood started their wellness business after watching their loved ones lose their battles with cancer. Scyoc says that wellness therapies dramatically increased her late husband, Matt's, quality of life during his fight with cancer. The spa is designed with this same mission of providing mental and physical wellness. The approach combines wellness therapies, aesthetic services and a boutique retreat experiences under one roof.

Mention The Morning Blend when making your appointment for 25% off The Stay at Solara plus a complimentary wellness service per guest, or 25% off advanced aesthetic services. And take advantage of their "Fall in Love with Your Skin," a self care event on October 15, 2026 6-8pm.

For more information you can visit Solara Aevum Wellness & Aesthetics website to book your appointment today!