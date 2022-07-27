Navigating Your Finances During Tough Times

An estimated 50 to 80% of business partnerships break up, and that is similar to the number of marriages that also fail. The reason to end partnerships are as varied as the types of businesses that form partnerships. Jeff Cismoski, Principal of Xartis Group is hear to talk to us about financial considerations when business partners or even spouses separate. Jeff is a Certified Financial Planner and a Certified Private Wealth Advisor and shares his advice.

