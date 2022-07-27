Watch Now
Navigating Your Finances During Tough Times

Xartis Group
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 11:24:20-04

An estimated 50 to 80% of business partnerships break up, and that is similar to the number of marriages that also fail. The reason to end partnerships are as varied as the types of businesses that form partnerships. Jeff Cismoski, Principal of Xartis Group is hear to talk to us about financial considerations when business partners or even spouses separate. Jeff is a Certified Financial Planner and a Certified Private Wealth Advisor and shares his advice.

To learn more about Xartis Group visit their website. You can also read more in the Small Business publication, Insider 94.

