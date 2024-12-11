Navigating Your 40s: The Sandwich Generation's Balancing Act

Kelley Kitley is here today to talk with us about the Sandwich Generation! With this generation's average age being 46, balancing the responsibilities of raising children and caring for aging parents can be hard. Kelley focuses on practical tips to manage stress, set boundaries, and prioritize self-care. Her advice helps others in this challenging life stage navigate the demands with more ease and confidence. For more information on self-care, visit Kelley Kitley Serendipitous Psychotherapy Guiding you to becoming the best version of yourself.

