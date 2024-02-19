Navigating Transitions and Turning Points

Local Milwaukee author, meditation teacher, and former pastor Ben Katt's book THE WAY HOME: Discovering the Hero’s Journey to Wholeness at Midlife provides comfort and guidance for those facing turning points, transitions, and life's big questions. Its main aim is to help anyone feeling lost rediscover themselves.

Ben provides advice on how to stop prioritizing others approval over your own needs and desires through his 3-step process: Space, Pace, Grace.

SPACE : Finding solitude (Alone time)

1. Subtraction: Create boundaries and start saying ‘no’ to things.

2. Addition: Adding a solitude practice – something that clears your mind

PACE : Practicing Sabbath (Slowing down)

3. Be present (take technology breaks)

GRACE : The Power of Pilgrimage (Take a trip)

4. Receive hospitality – take time to be a guest not a host and go on a trip (change of scenery)

Join Ben at his book signing and launch event the on Tuesday, February 20th at Boswell Books.

The event starts at 6:30pm CST.

2559 North Downer Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53211