Navigating the Sandwich Generation: Balancing Care for Parents and Kids

Christy Pruitt-Haynes sheds light on managing the "meat" in the middle for the Sandwich Generation—those juggling aging parents and children while carving out personal time.

This role allows for a deep connection across generations, but balancing these responsibilities poses challenges too.

Key tips include organizing schedules, delegating tasks, and creating fulfilling activities for parents. It's vital to set boundaries and prioritize self-care to enjoy your own life. Handling parenting duties requires adaptability and patience. Lastly, it's normal to feel guilt, but it's crucial to remember you're doing your best.

