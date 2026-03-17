Navigating The Chaos of Modern Travel

Travel these days seems to bring out the worst in people. Brandon Blewett, a travel expert, shares advice on how to stay calm, healthy, and considerate, in the jungle that is modern air travel. He highlights some easy things to stay healthy while traveling, food you should or shouldn't bring, and the importance of self regulation, patience, and preparation.

All this information and more is available in his book, "How to Avoid Strangers on Airplanes: A Survival Guide for the Frequent Business Traveler" on Amazon, or at Barnes & Noble