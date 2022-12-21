Navigating Food Sensitivities

Unlike a food allergy, which generates an immediate response, food sensitivities can be much harder for people to detect. Professor of Medicine and Digestive Diseases at Yale University School of Medicine, Dr. Wajahat Mehal, joins us to talk about food sensitivities. For more information, please visit previmedica.com or call 1-800-USALCAT
Posted at 11:05 AM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 12:05:59-05
