Navigating Dry January

Marci Hopkins is a recover expert, author and host of Wake Up with Marci. Today she joins us to talk about Dry January. Some people choose to give up alcohol during January. Marci explains the different reason people do it, and how to navigate it if you want to take on the challenge. Marci talks about some of the pros of not drinking for the month.
