Stretch marks are one of life’s most common conditions, frequently seen in moms and moms to be. From pregnancy and beyond, you can prevent and improve stretch marks by following some dermatologist recommended skincare secrets. Double Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Anna Karp is here to share the scoop about improving stretch marks, keeping skin hydrated, improving skin tone and defying aging.

To learn more, visit FindBio-Oil.com.