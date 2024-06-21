Natural Beauty for This Summer

Summer is a great time to tone down the makeup use and enjoy a more casual, natural beauty. Dr. Deborah Manjoney from the Wisconsin Vein Center and Medi Spa joins the show to talk about even just some behind the scenes work can do wonders for bare skin. It may be as easy as a cleansing facial followed by red light therapy to reduce inflammation, like with their popular Hydrafacial. Their newest treatment, Sofwave, not only lifts and tightens the lax skin of the face, but also can be used on sagging upper arm skin or sagging skin above the knees!

Make this a carefree summer, at least about your face and body. Treat yourself and feel relaxed as you confidently expose what you want in these valuable summer months!

The Wisconsin Vein Center and Medi Spa will continue with their sunscreen specials all summer, so don’t ever forget to protect your skin! And till the end of June they still are offering Microneedling treatments combined with BioJuve as a special offer!

For more information about these offers, visit wimedispa.com.

