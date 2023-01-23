January is National Radon Action Month. Radon is an odorless and invisible radioactive gas naturally released from rocks, soil, and water that can build up to dangerous levels inside any home. Breathing radon can cause lung cancer. It is the number one cause of lung cancer among people who do not smoke. Based on data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin has elevated levels of Radon - approximately 1 in 10 houses are above the recommended level. The good news is: testing your home for radon is easy, and through the end of January, Kettle Moraine Heating has partnered up with AprilAire to give away free Radon test kits! Simply visit https://kmheat.com/tmb-radon/ and request your free kit today. If elevated levels are found, they can be reduced with the help of a professional. Kettle Moraine Heating and Air Conditioning offers radon mitigation solutions as well as radon system maintenance to ensure your air quality remains ideal.

Owner Bill Brink joins us today along with Brian Kennihan of AprilAire to talk more about radon and the dangers of having it in your home.

Kettle Moraine Heating and Air Conditioning is a full-service HVAC company serving all of Southeastern Wisconsin, Madison & the West Bend area. Contact them today for any heating, air conditioning, air quality, radon, electric or solar projects, and one of their dedicated Comfort Advisors will have you on your way to 5-star comfort.

You can call 262-221-9323 to request a free radon test kit.

