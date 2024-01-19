Did you know that January is National Radon Action Awareness Month? To ensure the safety of your home, Brian Kennihan from AprilAire and Bill Brink from Kettle Moraine Heating and Air Conditioning are offering testing that will detect weather or not there is Radon in your home. Radon is an odorless and invisible gas naturally released from the ground. It can build up to unsafe levels that could negatively affect your family's health. The only way to truly know if your home is safe from Radon is to get a test.

Testing is quick and easy. All you have to do is hang the test kit in your home for 3-7 days and then mail the test back. After an analysis is done, your results will be delivered via email. For Radon Action Awareness Month, Kettle Moraine Heating and Air Conditioning are offering free Radon test kits. To claim this offer, just text "RADON" to (262) 221-9323.