National Pizza Week Featuring Screamin’ Sicilian!

Celebrate National Pizza Week by enjoying Screamin’ Sicilian Thin & Crispy BBQ Recipe Chicken. It's premium craft frozen pizza and the Thin & Crispy variety features a cracker thin crust that’s covered in toppings. Loaded with diced white meat chicken, whole milk mozzarella, Gouda, Parmesan, Romano, red onion, cilantro, and BBQ sauce. It’s a great light summer flavor. Perfect for nights when you don’t want to drag out the grill, but want that BBQ Chicken flavor!

Find Screamin’ Sicilan in your local grocery store freezer section and taste what all the Screamin’ is about!

For more information, visit Premium Frozen Craft Pizza and Stromboli | Screamin' Sicilian