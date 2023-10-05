National Pizza Month Done Right

Everybody loves pizza, and everybody loves Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel; when you put those two things together you get Proof Pizza! On the show today we have David Caruso and Eli Moore to talk about the neighborhood pizza joint that is capturing the hearts of those who stop in for a slice. Serving classic flavors and techniques, a modern ambiance, and casual service this is the pizza spot to put on your "must try" list. Not only do they have amazing pizzas, they also have sandwiches, Italian snacks, salads, and a wide variety of Italian sodas!

The menu offers a traditional Neapolitan pizza, a new selection of lunch sandwiches, and appetizers. If you don't want to sit in the restaurant, feel free to order your food to go (otherwise sitting at the bar is always an option). Otherwise if you don't know what to get, the Pizza of the Month is made with bechamel sauce, taleggio cheese, sliced apple, baby arugula, balsamic glaze, and Maldon sea salt.

Don't miss out on this amazing spot! Visit the restaurant at 139 E. Kilbourn Ave. Milwaukee, call at (414)270-4433, or visit their sight at saintkatearts.com/dining/proof-pizza and saintkatearts.com