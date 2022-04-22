The Packed Picnic Company joins us to discuss their full service picnic company in honor of National Picnic Day on April 23. The company is a full-service picnic company that makes for a great date night, special occasion, birthday celebration, or any event you dream up. Whether it is in your backyard or one of their suggested outdoor locations, let them do the work so you can enjoy.

Deni Klingforth, owner of The Packed Picnic Company, joins us to discuss the National Picnic Day Scavenger Hunt on April 23 to kick off the picnic season. There will be a Pop Up Picnic hidden in a Milwaukee County Park with all the fixings for a picnic and for the first person to find to keep and enjoy.

For more information, please visit www.thepackedpicniccompany.com.