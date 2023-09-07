National Organic Month

Margaret Mittlestadt, director of community relations at Outpost is here to talk about why organic food is a great option. Outpost supports local organic and 45% of food sold at Outpost is organic. Organic agriculture has been practiced for a long time, and the National Organic Program came to life because of consumers. 91 million Americans used organic food in 2020. After the pandemic, there was a surge in the demand because people wanted healthier food options. Visit https://www.outpost.coop/to see all the great organic products on sale and the commitment to organic.