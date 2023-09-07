Watch Now
National Organic Month

Celebrate with Outpost Co-op
Margaret Mittlestadt, director of community relations at Outpost is here to talk about why organic food is a great option. Outpost supports local organic and 45% of food sold at Outpost is organic. Organic agriculture has been practiced for a long time, and the National Organic Program came to life because of consumers. 91 million Americans used organic food in 2020. After the pandemic, there was a surge in the demand because people wanted healthier food options. Visit https://www.outpost.coop/ to see all the great organic products on sale and the commitment to organic.
Posted at 11:10 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 12:10:41-04

