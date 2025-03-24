National Diorama Month Presents: The Annual Diorama-Rama

March is National Diorama Month! This is your chance to create a diorama based on the theme of each year. This year's theme is Myths & Legends. The creator of this national month, D. Kirschling, is here with us today to discuss not only the creation of the month, but also an upcoming event that everyone is welcome to attend and the best part is it's FREE!

The Diorama - Rama event is set to kick off Tuesday, March 25th at 6:30 pm at Amorphic Beer in Riverwest-3700 N Fratney St. Milwaukee, WI 53212.

For more information visit National Diorama Month