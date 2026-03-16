D Kirschling, Chief Dioramist/Founder, National Diorama Month joins us to talk about this year's event.

March is National Diorama Month (a holiday I invented) Adults make a diorama based on a theme-this year the theme is “NDM/MPM: Dioramas Revisited, Reinvented, Reimagined”. Adults create the dioramas but the event is family friendly. Vote for your favorite diorama and help raise money for local non-profit The Walker’s Point Center For the Arts.

See these great dioramas on Tuesday, March 31st at 6:30pm at the Milwaukee Public Museum 800 W Wells St Milwaukee, WI 53233

Tickets are $10/adult, $5 for children with 50% of ticket sales going towards the non-profit. The dioramas will be on display at the MPM through Sunday, April 5th.

or more information, visit www.nationaldioramamonth.com!