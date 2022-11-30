Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

National Charity Matching Bakers with Local Children

For Goodness Cakes
For Goodness Cakes is a national charity that matches volunteer bakers with local children in foster care or youths facing adversity to bake them birthday and celebration cakes. Brittany Wohlfeil launched the Milwaukee Chapter in January of 2022. They partner with local agencies who support these kids and then the agency requests cakes on their behalf. They have a Holiday Cupcake Workshop coming up on December 4 from 2pm-4pm at the Art Lounge in Menomonee Falls. Register online at battermke.com. Registration closes on December 1. The Kendra Scott Sip and Shop event on December 11 from 12pm-2pm at the Corners of Brookfield. Cupcakes and champagne while shopping. A portion of the proceeds go to For Goodness Cakes. To learn more, please visit forgoodnesscakes.org
Posted at 10:17 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 11:17:46-05

For Goodness Cakes is a national charity that matches volunteer bakers with local children in foster care or youths facing adversity to bake them birthday and celebration cakes. Brittany Wohlfeil launched the Milwaukee Chapter in January of 2022. They partner with local agencies who support these kids and then the agency requests cakes on their behalf.

They have a Holiday Cupcake Workshop coming up on December 4 from 2pm-4pm at the Art Lounge in Menomonee Falls. Register online at battermke.com. Registration closes on December 1.

The Kendra Scott Sip and Shop event on December 11 from 12pm-2pm at the Corners of Brookfield. Cupcakes and champagne while shopping. A portion of the proceeds go to For Goodness Cakes.

To learn more, please visit forgoodnesscakes.org

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes