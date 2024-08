Celebrate National Bargain Hunting Week (August 12 – 18) with a trip to Ollie’s, the Birthplace

of Bargains! You’ll find Real Brands at Real Bargain Prices in every department, from housewares and sporting goods to flooring, food and so much more at prices up to 70% off the fancy stores every day! Each week brings new treasures to discover, so if you see something you like, BUY IT! ‘Cause these deals won’t last long and when they’re gone, they’re gone!

To see more of Limor, visit limormedia.com!