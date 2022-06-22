National Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month

June is National Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness month. Being Wisconsin's Dementia Care Experts, Azura Assisted Living and Memory Care wants to share some tips on giving your noggin a little extra loving. The director of MOSAIC training and engagement, Justine Barton, joins us to discuss brain health tips from Azura.

Azura has provided exceptional care for nearly a decade and is proud to be the premier provider of assisted living and memory care homes with 14 locations throughout Wisconsin. From homelike settings to transformational programming, they provide a safe and nurturing place for older adults and those with dementia.

They are inviting you to attend "A MOSAIC Approach to Care" family training session on Tuesday, July 19 from 9am-1pm at their Fox Point location. As well as to drop off donations to the barn at our Brookfield location every Monday starting July 11 from 7am-2pm. Thrift Sale will be on Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20 from 9am-5pm. For more information please call 715-491-0880 or visit www.azuraliving.com