NASRUS Performs Neurotic Goddess Live!

Artists Shawn Rivera and Norm Adams of NASRUS join us today for a chat and a live performance of their newest release, "Neurotic Goddess!" The song is an upbeat cautionary tale about the dangers of infatuation. The moral is…sometimes what looks good to you may not necessarily be good for you. Shawn was formerly a member of 90's R&B group, Az Yet, the group sold one million copies of their debut album and received a Grammy nomination in 1998. Now, Shawn and Norm have joined forces and created their own unique duo, NASRUS. Their goal is to create a musical experience that's fun, engaging, and one in which they don't have to take themselves too seriously.

For more information, visit nasrus.com and follow them on social media @nasrusmusic.