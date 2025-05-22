Naming the new cat sculpture at RuYi restaurant

RuYi is holding a contest to name their new cat sculpture on May 22nd from 3:00-4:00 pm. The winner will recieve dinner for four in RuYi one time a month for a year. Food and beverage specials will be available through the 29th, including the "Lucky Cat Dim Sum Platte" with Pork Bao, California Roll, Pork Shumai, Shrimp Shumai, Almond Cookie and the "Lucky Cat Cocktail" with Vanilla Vodka, Chambord, pineapple juice, served up and garnished with raspberries. There will also be all kinda of swag handed out. The winner will be announced May 30th.

Come to RuYi and enter your name submission for the cat OR enter on social.

For more information, visit Potawatomi.com