My Name is Edward is the story of a man named Edward struggles to find his way in the world. Eventually, he’s forced to take to the streets where his challenges are more than just surviving. Battling internal demons and unable to trust, the hope he fought hard to hang onto fades, and he begins to lose his grip.

Ann, a successful businesswoman, encounters Edward on her way to work one day. Something about him draws her to him.

While their lives look nothing alike on the outside, it isn’t long before the parallels and their shared pain is exposed. As Ann fights to save Edward, she discovers that their chance meeting changes both their lives.

Milwaukee Born Author Annmarie Topel shares her debut fiction novel, but there are some real-life inspirational aspects of the book. Look for the book on Amazon and Barnes Noble.