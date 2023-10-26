Must Have Products

There are certain products that always help people get into the fall mood, and for Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head there are three that have made the list!
SKIPPY® P.B. Bites Girl Scout Cookie™ Inspired Flavors are must-try bite-sized snacks that combine creamy Skippy® peanut butter with iconic Girl Scout Cookie™ flavors. Now available at stores nationwide including Target & Walmart.
The Rule of Thirds, by Jeannée Sacken, is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.
Bota Box wines are the original premium boxed wine in eco-friendly packaging that are perfect for convenient sipping and impromptu gatherings thanks to its value and long-lasting freshness. To learn more, please visit www.botabox.com.
Posted at 11:22 AM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 12:22:42-04
There are certain products that always help people get into the fall mood, and for Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head there are three that have made the list!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.