Must-Have Gadgets of the Season

As the holiday shopping season approaches, you're not alone if your loved one's wish lists are filled with the latest tech products. In fact, the 2024 MasterCard holiday shopping forecast predicts a nearly 7% increase in electronic sales compared to 2023. Whatever you’re looking for, there’s an affordable tech gift for everyone on your list. Sarah Pearson, area Vice President and General Manager at US Cellular, comes on the show today to talk with us about holiday tech trends, gadgets that won't break the bank, and how technology can keep us connected to each other this season.

For more information, visit Holiday Gift Guide | UScellular