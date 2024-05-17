Must-Have Color For Your Makeup Bag

Embrace the warmth of Pantone’s color of the year: Peach Fuzz. Pantone Color Institute has been researching color trends for over 25 years. The color experts analyze culture, technology, fashion and decorating influences to determine the color of the year. 2024 color of the year is Peach Fuzz. According to the Institute, Peach Fuzz captures our desire to nurture ourselves and others.

Renee Hitt from Merle Norman joins the show today to talk about why she thinks it is the perfect color to transition from winter/spring to summer makeup. Peach is considered a cross over color, because it is a color almost anyone can wear. For instance, if you wanted a bridesmaid dress color that would look good on everyone in your wedding party, peach fuzz would make a great choice.

For more information on their products, visit Merle Norman's website at merlenorman.com.